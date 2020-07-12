Teen brothers, woman killed in Atlantic City Expressway crash

article

Two teenage brothers New Jersey and a Pennsylvania woman were killed when a car driven by the teens' older brother crashed on the Atlantic City Expressway, state police said.

The driver, a 19-year-old Philadelphia man, was headed eastbound around 3:10 p.m. Sunday when the car veered off the highway near milepost 23.3 in Hammonton, then overturned and struck some trees.

Maryha Toro, 19, of Philadelphia, and the two brothers — Marcus Crawford, 16 and Emmanuel Crawford, 15, both of Camden — were killed in the crash. The driver, whose name was not released, suffered undisclosed “moderate” injuries and was being treated at a hospital, state police said.

Pennsauken School District officials say the boys attended Pennsauken High School and were very active in the athletics programs there and were members of the basketball, football, and track and field teams.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

