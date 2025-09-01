Teen killed after Labor Day shooting in Wilmington: police
WILMINGTON, DE - An investigation is underway after police say a shooting occurred in Wilmington on Labor Day.
What we know:
According to Wilmington police, a shooting occurred Monday at around 1:20 p.m. on the 1200 block of Sycamore Street.
Upon arrival at the scene, police found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries.
Details of this incident are under investigation.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brendan Shea at (302) 576-3649.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.com.