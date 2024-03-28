Expand / Collapse search

Teen ordered released after surveillance proves no connection to fatal shooting at SEPTA station

By FOX 29 staff
Published  March 28, 2024 4:16pm EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

SEPTA police investigate after a person was shot at the 15th and Market station in Center City.

CENTER CITY - One of two people initially thought to be involved in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old on the Market-Frankford Line has been ordered released after SEPTA video surveillance from the incident proves he was not involved.

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged after 16-year-old Tyshaun Welles was shot on January 11th at the Center City SEPTA station.

Investigators were able to view SEPTA surveillance video of the incident after the 16-year-old was arrested. From that video, they were able to determine the teen had nothing to do with the shooting.

Related

16-year-old shot on Center City SEPTA platform has died, officials say
article

16-year-old shot on Center City SEPTA platform has died, officials say

A Philadelphia 16-year-old who was shot last Thursday night on a crowded Center City SEPTA platform has died, according to authorities.

Quadir Humphrey, 18, was seen acting alone in the surveillance video, as he allegedly shot into a crowd of young people on a platform of the Market-Frankford Line at 15th and Market. One of those bullets struck Welles, who died nearly a week after the shooting.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting Humphrey in connection with that crime.

After reviewing the video and taking witness statements, the DA’s Office determined the 16-year-old played no role. A hearing was held immediately in the matter and all charges were dropped February 29th. A judge granted the teen’s release.