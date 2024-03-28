Teen ordered released after surveillance proves no connection to fatal shooting at SEPTA station

article

One of two people initially thought to be involved in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old on the Market-Frankford Line has been ordered released after SEPTA video surveillance from the incident proves he was not involved.

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged after 16-year-old Tyshaun Welles was shot on January 11th at the Center City SEPTA station.

Investigators were able to view SEPTA surveillance video of the incident after the 16-year-old was arrested. From that video, they were able to determine the teen had nothing to do with the shooting.

Quadir Humphrey, 18, was seen acting alone in the surveillance video, as he allegedly shot into a crowd of young people on a platform of the Market-Frankford Line at 15th and Market. One of those bullets struck Welles, who died nearly a week after the shooting.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting Humphrey in connection with that crime.

After reviewing the video and taking witness statements, the DA’s Office determined the 16-year-old played no role. A hearing was held immediately in the matter and all charges were dropped February 29th. A judge granted the teen’s release.