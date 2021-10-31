Teen shot overnight, hospitalized in Mayfair

An 18-year-old boy is hospitalized after a shooting early Sunday in Mayfair.

The shooting happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of Saint Vincent Street.

The teenager was shot once in the abdomen and once in the back. He was rushed to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made but an investigation remains underway.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter