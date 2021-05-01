Teen stabbed 10 times in Kensington expected to survive, police say

article

A teenager who was taken to a Philadelphia hospital after being stabbed several times is expected to survive, according to police.

The unnamed 16-year-old victim was stabbed at least 10 times on the 800 block of East Willard Street around 3:30 p.m., police said.

The teen was driven to St. Christopher's Hospital and placed in stable condition.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the stabbing. No arrests were reported immediately following the incident.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter