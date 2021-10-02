Teenage boy injured in Kingsessing shooting, police say

article

A teenage boy is recovering after police say he was shot in the lower body Saturday night in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5300 block of Hadfield Street just before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police drove a 16-year-old boy to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children with a gunshot wound to the lower body, according to police.

He was placed in stable condition at the hospital, police said.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.

