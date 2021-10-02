3 men expected to survive after shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A shooting Saturday night in North Philadelphia sent three men to the hospital, including one victim who was shot in the face and abdomen, according to police.

Authorities say the victims showed up at Temple University Hospital after gunshots erupted on the 1600 block of North 23rd Street around 6:30 p.m.

Two men, ages 31 and 36, were shot multiple times in the hands, police said.

A 30-year-old man was hit in the face and abdomen by gunfire.

All three victims are expected to survive, according to police.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting. It's unclear what sparked the gunfire.

