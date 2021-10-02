Police: 69-year-old man stabbed to death in Queen Village

article

Police in Queen Village are investigating after a man was stabbed to death.

The incident happened on the 700 block of East Passyunk Avenue at approximately 8:54 p.m.

Police say the 69-year-old man was stabbed three times – once in the abdomen, once in the chest, and once in the side.

He was taken to Jefferson Hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead at approximately 10:44 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.

