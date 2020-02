article

Two teenage siblings have been found safe according to authorities Thursday.

Lumidee Zayas, 13, and Jeannylee Zayas, 14, were last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday on the 3600 block of Aspen Street.

Police did not say what condition the teens were found in but have confirmed they were located.

