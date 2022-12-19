Weather Authority: Temperatures remain frigid before late-week storm brings rain, snow

Tuesday is set to be another frigid day in the Delaware Valley as the FOX 29 Weather Authority team tracks a late-week storm that will bring wet weather.

No precipitation or inclement conditions are expected for the day, but temps will linger in the 30S but wind chills will make it feel close to the teens.

Looking ahead, forecasters say the storm system moving across the United States will cause delayed and canceled flights around Christmas.

Models project rain will move in Thursday afternoon and continue until Friday afternoon, when precipitation changes over to snow.

Snow will last into the overnight hours before conditions clear on Christmas Eve.

After the snow subsides, blustery cold conditions will continue for the holiday weekend.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 40, Low: 28

WEDNESDAY: First day of winter. Sunny, cold. High: 42, Low: 25

THURSDAY: P.m. rain, breezy. High: 52, Low: 30

FRIDAY: Rain, brief snow. High: 58, Low: 52

SATURDAY: Christmas Eve. Arctic blast. High: 24, Low: 17

SUNDAY: Christmas Day. High: 27, Low: 16

MONDAY: Kwanzaa. High: 31, Low: 17