Temperatures will approach near-record highs on Thursday ahead of overnight rain

Temperatures will approach near-record warmth on Thursday with gusty winds ahead of a massive storm system that will flip the script on weekend conditions.

Forecasters expect dry overnight conditions on Wednesday with temperatures mostly in the low to upper 40s.

Considerable cloud coverage will linger during the daytime Thursday, but warm air from the south will skyrocket temperatures across the Delaware Valley into the 60s.

Philadelphia and its suburbs could hit 65 degrees on Thursday, while areas north and west of the city will sit in the low 60s. The record high temperature in Philadelphia is 68 degrees.

Rain will start to move into the Delaware Valley around 6 p.m. with moderate rainfall far north and west of Philadelphia.

Showers will become widespread around 10 p.m. as the system sweeps across the region overnight. FOX 29's Kathy Orr says the storm could produce an early morning rumble of thunder.

Temperatures will crash into the 40s and 30s on Friday with whipping winds that could gust between 35-45 MPH.

The blustery conditions will continue on Saturday with seasonable highs in the mid-40s. Conditions will calm down on Sunday with sunshine.

THURSDAY: Warm, evening rain. High: 65, Low: 44

FRIDAY: Morning rain, temps fall. High: 58, Low: 51

SATURDAY: Blustery, cooler. High: 45, Low: 27

SUNDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 45, Low: 27

