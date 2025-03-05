Temple Police hold annual recognition ceremony for outstanding, life-saving work

The Brief Incredible stories were shared of the life-saving work by some Temple police and placed a spotlight on others for their dedication and commitment to the job. A husband and wife were honored for saving lives. Others were recognized for milestone service.



Three Temple police officers were honored for helping to save a man’s life after he was crushed by a 700-pound air conditioner. Incredibly, the man survived.

What we know:

An awards ceremony was held Tuesday evening at the Liacouras Center to recognize Temple University Police for their service and to honor some for life-saving work.

Sergeant Lauren Boone is one of the honorees. She responded to a call and used a tourniquet for the first time in her 18 years on the force.

The call was for a 700-pound air conditioning unit that fell on a male working in construction.

When she got to the site, the victim’s coworkers had already moved the air conditioning unit off of him, but he was bleeding. Due to the actions of Sergeant Boone, and Police officers Andrew Lanetti and Manuel Williams, the victim survived.

Boone’s husband, Lieutenant Kamari Boone, was also recognized for saving the life of someone going through mental stress.

Big picture view:

Others received commendations for milestone years of service. Awards were given for Security Officer of the Year, Dispatcher of the Year and Police Officer of the Year.

What they're saying:

Sergeant Boone describes when she arrived on the scene.

"I saw that he was bleeding profusely from his arm, knew that needed to be tended to, so I applied the tourniquet. Once the second tourniquet was being applied, just kind of started talking to the male about his family, his children, just trying to get his mind off of the situation that he was in," she said. She’s grateful for the recognition tonight but says there’s a bigger reward.

"When you actually get to do that duty and see someone go home. It's a great feeling," she said.

VP of Public Safety for Temple University Jennifer Griffin says the annual ceremony is deserved.

"We can say thank you every day but having some yearly annual recognition to bring their family, especially for people who are parents, to bring their children to these events and get to connect with the university and to say thank you to the families," she said.