Temple President Richard Englert on how he'll lead the university: 'It's truly a mission of love'

Temple President Richard Englert is leading the university for the third time in his 47-year career, and says he'll use the late JoAnne Epps' vision as his roadmap forward.

Epps was serving as Temple's acting president as the school searched for a new leader when she suddenly died after falling ill during a campus event in September.

Englert described the last month as "heartbreaking" for himself and the Temple community. He and Epps worked closely together at Temple for 30-years.

As Englert steps into the President's role, he said his focus will remain on enrollment, public safety and unity; three things that Epps valued for the future of the school.

"It's truly a mission of love," Englert said. "Safety has two dimensions: a policing side and a holistic side, it's the holistic side that sometimes is so important because that deals with the social, economic and environmental determinants of crime and violence."

Englert said Temple is working with partners to enhance public safety, connecting people with violence-prevention programs and implementing new technology such as the use of cameras all over the campus. The school's plan of action is in place to increase student enrollment, including personal visits and keeping in touch with prospective students.

"My job is not to try to convince you to come to Temple University," Englert said. "I want to show you what Temple University has, and you decide that you're comfortable coming to Temple University with our great energy and with this beautiful campus."

"You get on campus, the campus sells itself. So one of the strategies, of course, is to get more students on campus. More prospective students on campus, get their parents on campus and let them judge for themselves."

Englert’s time at Temple University spans nearly five decades during which he has held at least a dozen leadership positions including chancellor, provost and interim senior vice president for academic affairs. Temple University plans to announce the hiring of a new president by next spring.

A committee made up of several members of the Temple community are holding an extensive listening tour to hear a diverse range of voices on the qualities they look for in the next president.

"I think we need a critical thinker, someone who knows the community that they’re coming in and understands the struggles and hardships of Temple University," said Rohan Khadka, Student Body President at Temple and member of the search committee. "I’m very grateful that students do get representation in the search process. Students feel cautiously optimistic. Temple has been a vessel for the future and a vessel for innovation. Students are excited to get back to that."

Englert taught an Intellectual Heritage course at Temple as recently as this semester and said he noticed more signs of anxiety among students.

"I’m a father, grandfather I care about you and to the great credit of our students they’re very open," said President Englert. "When they’re going through something difficult and when they share it with me, I’m going to share it with others, meaning the people who can support them. The students always come back and say thank you."