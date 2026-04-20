Temple student chased into residence hall lobby, attacked by group of teens

The Brief Police are searching for a group of teens who they say chased a Temple student into the lobby of a residence hall and attacked them. The student suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment, according to the university. Temple Police, along with the Philadelphia Police Department and School District of Philadelphia, are attempting to identify the teens involved in the attack.



Temple University Police say a student was chased into the lobby of a residence hall and attacked by a group of teens early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Temple University Police say a student was chased into the lobby of Morgan Hall South around 3 a.m. Sunday by a group of juveniles.

The group struck the students and caused damage to university property, Vice President of Public Safety Jennifer Griffin said.

The student, who was not identified by the university, sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

What we don't know:

The Philadelphia Police Department and the School District of Philadelphia are helping Temple Police attempt to identify the teens.

Police have not said what lead up to the altercation. So far, no arrests have been reported.

What you can do:

Temple shared still images of the group members in hopes that someone would be able to help identify the teens.