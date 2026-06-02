LIVE Election Results: New Jersey primary races for U.S. Senate, House seats

The Brief New Jersey is holding primary elections for key offices on Tuesday. Four Republicans are looking to unseat Democratic Sen. Cory Booker in November. There are two major House races in South Jersey, currently represented by Rep. Jeff Van Drew and Herbert Conaway, Jr.



New Jersey held primary elections on Tuesday for several major congressional races, including a Republican effort to unseat Sen. Cory Booker, and two House races in South Jersey.

With razor-thin party margins at both the federal and state levels, Tuesday's results could do a lot to swing the balance of power.

FULL NEW JERSEY PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS

Polls closed at 8 p.m., and results are starting to come in. Here are some of the races we're watching:

U.S. Senate Republican Primary

Four Republicans are running to unseat Democrat Sen. Cory Booker in November. Booker has served New Jersey in Congress since 2013, and is running unopposed in Tuesday's primary.

Robert Lebovics

Robert Lebovics is an otolaryngologist currently serving as the co-director of Hackensack Meridian Health’s Advanced Lung and Airway Center in Edison. According to his biography, "Dr. Bob" was born and raised in the Bronx and went to college in Queens and med school in Brooklyn.

His campaign focuses on lowering costs — particularly in the healthcare sector — protecting Social Security and responsible regulation of artificial intelligence.

Justin Murphy

Murphy ran for Senate in 2024, coming in third in the Republican primary behind Christine Serrano-Glassner and eventual nominee Curtis Bashaw.

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Murphy’s platform calls for major tax and educational reforms, including completely abolishing the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Department of Education and making the Department of Government Efficiency permanent. He also wants to bolster both the southern and northern borders and "track" visa holders.

Richard Tabor

Richard Tabor is a veteran who served more than a decade in the U.S. Army and National Guard. After his military service, Tabor went on to be a New Jersey State Police trooper.

Tabor says he wants to cut costs for New Jerseyans, by pushing for things like price transparency on healthcare bills, eliminating federal regulations for small businesses and more domestic energy production.

Alex Zdan

Alex Zdan is a former political reporter for News 12 New Jersey, and has made television appearances on other networks.

Zdan's campaign website says he's "fighting for a secure border, energy independence, and safe communities."

He's also pushing for lowering the cost of prescription drugs and healthcare, saying he will "unshackle Americans from the abusive healthcare companies."

Additionally, Zdan has voiced his support for ICE, gun rights, and voter ID.

U.S. House District 2 Democratic Primary

Four Democrats are battling it out for the nomination for House District 2. The district makes up most of South Jersey, serving parts of Ocean and Gloucester counties and all of Salem, Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties. Tuesday's winner will look to unseat Rep. Jeff Van Drew (a former Democrat) who is serving in his fourth term in Congress.

Tim Alexander

Tim Alexander is a civil rights attorney and former detective. Alexander said he's "seen enough" of the Trump administration, calling Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill "an abomination on America."

Alexander says he wants to expand the child tax credit, protect women's reproductive rights, implement gun reform, ban gerrymandering and more.

Zack Mullock

Zack Mullock is the mayor of Cape May, and is now looking to represent the city in Congress.

Mullock's platform includes restricting corporations' ability to bulk buy homes, investing in renewable energy — particularly solar — and overturning Citizens United.

Terri Reese

Terri Reese spent three decades in retail management for companies like Apple and GAP and Victoria's Secret.

Reese says she's running to demand "change that never comes from politicians beholden to corporate interests," and her policies focus on "healthcare we can count on, jobs that pay a living wage, affordable housing and groceries, and a clean environment."

Bayly Winder

Bayly Winder is a national security expert who served in the U.S. State Department under presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Winder says he wants to ban congressional stock trading and AI data centers in South Jersey. He also wants to implement congressional term limits. Winder called out Van Drew, saying that he "isn’t holding up his end of the bargain."

"Van Drew used to denounce party labels, but now he’s sold New Jersey out for his party," Winder said on his campaign website.

U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary

Elsewhere in South Jersey, three Republicans looked for the party's nomination for the Third Congressional District, which serves most of Burlington County and parts of Mercer and Monmouth counties.

Republicans will try and unseat one-term Democratic Representative Herbert Conaway, Jr.

Michael McGuire

Michael McGuire defeated competitors Jason Cullen and Justin Barbera in the New Jersey primary Tuesday night, AP projects.

The former U.S. Marine and NYPD officer said he's running "to put people first over politics and service over self-interest."

McGuire's "top priority" is lowering costs for things like housing, energy and healthcare, and plans to do that by "cutting wasteful and ineffective government spending.

McGuire also wants to ban members of Congress from trading stocks and implement term limits.