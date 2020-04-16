Temple University Hospital identifies patient after asking for public's help
PHILADELPHIA - Officials at Temple University Hospital say they have positively identified a patient after asking for the public's help to do so.
The hospital released a photo of the patient, an African-American female, after attempting to identify her for several days.
She arrived at Temple University Hospital on April 12.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP