Temple University issues warning after two sexual assault reports

Temple University has issued a warning following two credible reports of alleged sexual assaults, one during a social event in a residence hall and another off-campus.

What we know:

The university has identified a student of interest and has placed them on interim suspension while investigations are conducted, according to a press release from the school.

The university, the Temple Department of Public Safety and the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating.

Student safety and support

What you can do:

Temple University is also urging students with information or concerns about sexual misconduct to reach out for support.

The school says that students can contact Temple Police, the Title IX Coordinator, or the Dean of Students' Office to do so. An anonymous report can also be submitted through the university's helpline.

The university emphasized the importance of consent in the statement issued Thursday, as well. They additionally urged students to take advantage of the school's medical amnesty policy, which protects students from disciplinary action when seeking medical help for drug or alcohol effects.

Safety measures and resources

The school says that walking escorts are available to assist students within Temple’s patrol zone. They can be requested by calling from a campus phone or cell phone.

Additionally, Tuttleman Counseling Services provides counseling and assistance.

What we don't know:

Details about the suspect and the ongoing investigations have not been disclosed. The university has not released further information about the incidents or the identity of the student on suspension.