Temple University marching band selected to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  August 26, 2024 9:01am EDT
Philadelphia
If you turn on your TV for this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, you may see some familiar faces from Temple's Diamond Marching Band.

PHILADELPHIA - One local marching band has a very special reason to be even more thankful this holiday season, and next!

Temple University's Diamond Marching Band has been chosen to march in next year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The students will perform in front of millions for the annual tradition as the band celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Directors broke the exciting news during a surprise announcement on Sunday.

Cheers erupted as excitement filled the crowd for the amazing year ahead!

"We're so proud of these students. I can't think of a better way to celebrate the spirit and the pride of Temple University."