Temple University marching band selected to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

One local marching band has a very special reason to be even more thankful this holiday season, and next!

Temple University's Diamond Marching Band has been chosen to march in next year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The students will perform in front of millions for the annual tradition as the band celebrates its 100th anniversary.

MORE HEADLINES:

Directors broke the exciting news during a surprise announcement on Sunday.

Cheers erupted as excitement filled the crowd for the amazing year ahead!

"We're so proud of these students. I can't think of a better way to celebrate the spirit and the pride of Temple University."