Philly community group demands action on vacant, abandoned buildings

Philadelphia is home to hundreds of vacant and abandoned buildings, many of which have been dilapidated and empty for years. A local grassroots movement, "One PA West Southwest Rising," is calling this a crisis and demanding the city take immediate action to address the issue.

What we know:

Members of "One PA West Southwest Rising," a group advocating for racial, economic, and social justice, rallied outside an abandoned building at 6040 Spruce Street, which reportedly has 18 violations. Dianna Coleman, a member of the group, emphasized the severity of the situation, saying, "This isn't just an issue of blight and bad aesthetics. This is a public health emergency. It is a matter of life and safety and dignity."

In the 3rd District alone, there are 402 unsafe vacant buildings, with 31 labeled as imminently dangerous. Residents like Linda Carr and Annette Randolph shared their experiences living near blighted properties, dealing with squatters and infestations of rats, raccoons, and possums.

Community support:

City Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier attended the rally, supporting the group's mission and pledging to prioritize the issue. "We know cleaning and greening and sealing reduces violent crime in the immediate area. It also disrupts the cycle of violence by improving the mental health of neighbors," she stated.

What's next:

"One PA West Southwest Rising" is urging the city to clean up the worst properties, hold landlords accountable, and establish a fund to repair unsafe and vacant buildings. Clayton Ruley and Nancy Garrick from the group highlighted the potential for these homes to be refurbished and provide safe housing.

"Every property we can change from being a nuisance to providing a safe and healthy home for someone is huge," said.

While acknowledging some progress, Coleman stressed that the pace of addressing these issues is too slow. The group, which started in September 2024, has celebrated several victories and aims to continue raising awareness and improving the quality of life for all Philadelphians.

As the community rallies for change, the focus remains on transforming vacant properties into valuable assets that enhance safety and well-being in Philadelphia neighborhoods.