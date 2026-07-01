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Temple University student killed in hit-and-run while riding motorcycle of Kelly Drive

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Crime & Public Safety
Published July 1, 2026 12:03 PM EDT
Published July 1, 2026 12:03 PM EDT
Temple University student killed in hit-and-run while riding motorcycle of Kelly Drive
Temple University student killed in hit-and-run while riding motorcycle of Kelly Drive

Temple University student killed in hit-and-run while riding motorcycle of Kelly Drive

Bryce Wolfe was riding his motorcycle on Kelly Drive when investigators say he was struck by an oncoming SUV that attempted to make an illegal turn near Reservoir Drive.

The Brief

    • Bryce Wolfe, 20, was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver last week while riding his motorcycle on Kelly Drive.
    • Wolfe was a second-year Temple University student studying to be an actuary and staying in Philadelphia over the summer for an internship.
    • Police are asking anyone with information on the deadly hit-and-run to come forward.

PHILADELPHIA - A 20-year-old Temple University student was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver who police say was making an illegal turn.

What we know:

Bryce Wolfe was riding his motorcycle on Kelly Drive when investigators say he was struck by an oncoming SUV that attempted to make an illegal turn near Reservoir Drive.

The vehicle crossed over into Wolfe's lane, colliding with the Temple University student and dragging him for over a mile. The vehicle, which police believe may have been a white SUV, fled the scene of the crash.

Wolfe suffered multiple traumatic injuries and was still conscious and speaking when he was taken to the hospital. He died at a short time later.

What they're saying:

Wolfe's family described Bryce as kind and bright, and was a volunteer for his brother's special needs tournaments. He was a mentor to his other brother, Kyle, who described him as "the life of the party."

Bryce's mother, Lori, said the aftermath of his death has been "like living through a horror movie."

"We did not get to say goodbye to our son," Lori said. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the deadly crash is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

The Source

  • Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department and FOX 29 News reporting.

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