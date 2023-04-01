Temple University students raise thousands for area children in annual HootaThon

Students at Temple University raised thousands of dollars for the annual HootaThon. The year-round philanthropic movement unites students to raise money for local children who need medical treatment at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Nearly 70 students participated this year and were on their feet for eight hours on Saturday. There was dancing, performances, games and crafts to celebrate the mission of helping children of all ages in the local community who are sick or injured.

Sara Siegel started doing dance marathons in high school in honor of her brother who died of cancer.

"His name is Joey. He was four-years-old when he passed away. I was seven-years-old. He had diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, DIPG, and he was diagnosed August of 2010 and passed away in December of 2010. He was just a great kid and my best friend growing up, so I just want to keep doing this to honor him," said Siegel.

In addition to raising funds, Temple students also hope to raise awareness for the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital which provides critical, life-saving treatment and healthcare services for children and their families.

"To give people the chance to learn more and also help out in fundraising, and it’s nice to see the money go back to these [families], especially the kids," said Ashlyn Stienstra, Director of Dance Marathon Operations for HootaThon.

The student-run organization is now in its 11th year and has raised nearly $1.7 million. So far this year, students have raised more than $8,000.

If you’d like to support HootaThon, click here to learn more and make a donation.