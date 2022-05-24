Tesla submits plans for dinner and drive-in theater in Hollywood

Dinner and a movie could be a supercharged event for Tesla owners.

The company has filed plans for a dinner and drive-in theater in Hollywood, complete with 34 electric vehicle charging stations, 29 of which will be superchargers.

The location is reportedly on Santa Monica Boulevard at the intersection of Orange Drive.

The proposed project will include the construction of a restaurant/diner with two levels: an approximately 3,800 square foot enclosed lower level and a 5,500 square foot outdoor seating and enclosed food preparation area.

The theater will show short features about 30 minutes long, which is the length of a typical charging session.

Would you visit?