Texas officer fatally shoots woman after struggle over stun-gun

Baytown police say an officer fatally shot a woman outside of an apartment complex after a struggle over a taser.

Around 10:40 p.m. Monday, police say a patrol officer saw a 44-year-old woman he had dealings with before and knew she had warrants.

Investigators say he tried to arrest the woman, but she struggled with him and he tased her. Police say it was not effective, and she was able to get the taser away from the officer and tase him.

Police say the officer then pulled his duty weapon and fired several shots, hitting her at least once.

The police department says the officer attempted to render aid, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The struggle and the shooting were captured on Snapchat video. On the video, the woman seems to be heard saying "I'm pregnant", but Baytown police say she was not pregnant.

Police identified the woman as 44-year-old Pamela Turner.

Officials say the officer is an 11-year veteran of the Baytown Police Department. The officer has been place on paid administrative leave, which the department says is standard protocol.

The shooting is under investigation by Baytown police detectives as well as the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

The Baytown Police Department has now asked the Texas Rangers to investigate the fatal shooting.