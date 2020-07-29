Texas teacher unveils foot-operated sanitation station for classrooms

A teacher in Texas plans to introduce a foot-operated hand sanitizer station to her classroom when schools reopen in the fall.

Ashley Martin, a teacher and counselor at Don Jeter Elementary in Manvel, unveiled the modified dispenser, which was crafted by her husband, Cody, in a July 20 Facebook post.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

“My husband is immune-compromised, so as a teacher, I’m a little anxious about going back to school. I saw a picture of something similar float across a teacher page that I’m in and asked my husband to make it for me,” Martin told Storyful.

Advertisement

Her husband has so far built 45 dispensers and is selling them for $30 each.

She said that the people purchasing them are primarily teachers that will also use them in their classrooms. “I plan on putting mine outside of my classroom door for my kiddos,” she added.

To learn more about the foot-operated hand sanitizer station, or to purchase one for yourself, click here.

Storyful contributed to this article