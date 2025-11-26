Thanksgiving eve travel: AAA predicts peak travel times

The Brief If you don’t have to travel this Thanksgiving holiday, consider yourself lucky. AAA predicts over 81 million travelers will go at least 50 miles from home this year through Monday. Locally, AAA is anticipating more than 893,000 Philadelphia-area residents will hit the roads over the Thanksgiving travel period.



"Thanksgiving is the busiest travel holiday of the year," said AAA’s Jana Tidwell. "There are always the most holiday travelers for Thanksgiving than any other holiday."

Tidwell said to navigate the time by considering off-peak travel times. This Thanksgiving Eve, travelers from all over are taking her advice.

Like Mandee Brady, who’s traveling from Upstate New York near the Canadian border to Kennett Square.

"It’s actually gone pretty smoothly," said Brady. "I always run into a bit of weather up in the mountains, so we’ve had a lot of rain the last few hours. Otherwise, it’s been pretty easygoing, thankfully."

We caught up with Brady as she was filling up her tank.

One thing to be thankful for? There’s no real sticker shock at the pump this year.

"Gas prices are hovering very close to where we were last year," said Tidwell. "They really have been a nonfactor throughout the year in terms of travel, so we don’t see that they will have a negative impact in any way."

Brady said her husband is stationed in North Carolina, so he’s living there while she’s up in New York for school. "So we don’t get to see each other nearly as often as we’d like, so even if it’s seven hours it’s definitely worth the trip," she said.

Then there’s Cynda on her way to Gettysburg from New Jersey’s Monmouth County who, just like others, said no major problems but some rain.

"We’ll go to Gettysburg today, stay there for the night and then we actually have to head back tomorrow night," said Cynda.

The one silver lining is she’ll beat the weekend rush to get home from Thanksgiving.

AAA says the worst times to travel Sunday will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., while the worst times for Monday are noon to 8 p.m.