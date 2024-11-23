South Jersey organization helps families caring for ailing loved ones by delivering Thanksgiving meals

The holiday season and stress go hand-in-hand for many, but for some, like the Esposito family, holidays like Thanksgiving can be especially challenging. Thankfully, organizations like Samaritan step up with efforts like a food drive in South Jersey.

"Samaritan for years has been delivering meals to hospice, palliative and bereaved families all around our five-county area," explained Volunteer Coordinator Lisa DiCerto.

DiCerto is a long-time Volunteer Coordinator and says give back days really highlight their mission as an organization to provide not just a hot meal during Thanksgiving, but a chance for families to worry about one less thing.

She continued, "The fact that they don’t have to necessarily cook means that that woman who is caring for her husband who is very ill or dying gets to just be the wife that day and not somebody running around getting cranberry sauce."

It’s a large operation full of volunteers committed to helping their neighbors.

"We are delivering to about 140 different locations today," DiCerto said.

"It just alleviates so much stress," Dean Esposito stated. He and his mother, who is diagnosed with dementia, are one of the families receiving a completely free turkey day meal, Saturday, delivered straight to their kitchen.

Something Dean says is immeasurable when it comes to how much it helps his family, "It just never ends. You’re always worried, it doesn’t matter where you’re at, you’re always worried, you’re always thinking about it. Having Samaritan here, with them doing so much. It just alleviates so much stress."

So, Thursday, they are able to have Thanksgiving dinner for the family. "We eat a lot in this family. We will enjoy it, we will absolutely enjoy it," he added.