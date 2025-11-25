Thanksgiving travel at Philadelphia International Airport: What to know

The Brief Philadelphia International Airport is bustling with holiday travelers. Many travelers are reuniting with family for Thanksgiving. Sunday is expected to be the busiest day of the weekend.



The holiday travel season is in full swing at Philadelphia International Airport, where travelers are reuniting with loved ones amid the Thanksgiving festivities.

Holiday travel plans

What we know:

Travelers are heading to various destinations, including Allentown, Maryland, and Delaware, to celebrate Thanksgiving with family.

Myka Scott shared her busy itinerary, saying, "We are going to Allentown with the in-laws then to Maryland and then back to Delaware on Thursday to a lot to do."

Khadijah Sayers from Houston expressed her excitement for the holiday, stating, "No work I took off for the week, I’m just trying to relax so I didn’t have to think about anything back home. Just good food and good family."

When are the best times to travel?

By the numbers:

AAA estimates that 999,000 residents in the five-county Philadelphia area will travel at least 50 miles from their homes between Nov. 25 - Dec. 1.

Of those travelers, more than 890,000 will drive to their destination – which is a 2.2 percent increase from last year's number.

Experts say the best time to travel depends partly on which day you plan to hit the road, but a general rule of thumb is to leave as early as possible.

Traffic on Wednesday figures to be the worst in the afternoon and evening, so AAA recommends heading out sometime before 11 a.m.

Family reunions and traditions

The Taye family from Minnesota is gathering for a Thanksgiving family reunion. Gardy Taye mentioned, "Just getting together...because we haven’t gotten together in a long time."

Sylvia Hamilton from Stanley, Idaho, is looking forward to family traditions, saying, "I’m really looking forward to spending time with my husband's family which is my family and eating pecan pie."

What we don't know:

Potential changes in travel plans due to weather or other factors.