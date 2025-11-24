Thanksgiving weather forecast: Mostly dry holiday ahead, possible rain midweek

The Brief Travel volume this Thanksgiving is expected to surge, and although major storms aren’t imminent, scattered rain and a cold front could slow things down along the I-95 corridor. In New Jersey, there’s a 30–40% chance of rain Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day, with the potential for slick roads and low-visibility conditions. In the Philadelphia region and the broader Mid-Atlantic, forecasts point to generally dry conditions on the holiday itself, but travelers should keep an eye on timing and roadway conditions.



The national travel rush is underway, and both Philadelphia and New Jersey travelers should be especially alert. According to forecasters, a storm system tracking across the Midwest and into the Northeast could bring rain, cooler temperatures and possibly slick roads by Wednesday night or early Thursday.

What we know:

For New Jersey specifically: the state is expected to see milder temperatures ahead of Thanksgiving, followed by a drop into the 40s with overnight lows creeping into the 20s. A storm system on Wednesday and Thanksgiving could bring rain showers, and in some northern and elevated areas, even the chance of a wintry mix.

In the Philadelphia area and Mid-Atlantic, the forecast is more optimistic. Rain is possible heading into the travel period, but many models show drier conditions by Thanksgiving Day. That said, even a brief bout of rain or mist during the morning rush could impact flights or road travel.

What to watch for

Wednesday: Rain risk increases Wednesday afternoon/evening, so avoid postponed starts and plan for slower traffic.

Thanksgiving Day: Dry conditions are expected for much of the Mid-Atlantic, but northerly NJ counties near higher elevations may still see spotty wintry mix.

Weather impact on travel: Rain, wet leaves and early cold snaps can make roads slick. If you’re flying out of Philadelphia or traveling on the NJ Turnpike or Garden State Parkway, check in on conditions early.

Temperature and gear for festivities: Expect chillier temps with highs in the 40s for much of NJ, overnight lows in the 20s for some inland spots. Packing layers and travel-ready gear is wise.

Northeast Thanksgiving week forecast. (FOX Weather)

Why it matters

With reportedly 82 million Americans projected to travel this week by car, train or plane, even a minor weather hiccup could ripple through airports, highways and train lines across the region.

For the Philadelphia–New Jersey corridor, timing and preparation will be the difference between a smooth journey and a stressful one.

What you should do

Check your airline or Amtrak/rail schedule before leaving.

Allow extra time for the Wednesday ramp-up.

Monitor weather updates from the National Weather Service and local meteorologists.

Leave earlier than usual if you’re driving, and stay alert for changing conditions (rain → mix → slick).

Dress in layers and expect chilly holiday temps even if skies stay dry.