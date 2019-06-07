​The ClassH-Room Cold Stone Creamery’s & Six Flags Giveaway Rules

Who Can Enter

1. Entrants must be legal Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware residents who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the method of entry set forth in these rules.

2. Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station WTXF (“Sponsor”), Cold Stone Creamery and Six Flags Great Adventure & Wild Safari and their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.

How To Enter

3. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Only one entry per e-mail address per day. Daily giveaways will be held beginning June 10, 2019, and continuing through June 15, 2019 (the “Giveaway Period”). Each daily giveaway begins when announced and entries for each daily giveaway must be received by 6:29 p.m., local time, the following day.

4. To enter, watch the ClassH-Room on Fox 29 beginning at 6:30 p.m., local time, on one or more weekdays during the Giveaway Period, and look for the “ClassH-Room Trivia Question of the Day” to be announced during the show. The “ClassH-Room Trivia Question of the Day” will change each day. Then go to https://www.facebook.com/fox29philadelphia and follow all instructions to complete the online entry form, including submitting the answer to the applicable “ClassH-Room Question of the Day.” Each “ClassH-Room Trivia Question of the Day” is valid for entry until 6:29 PM the following day during the Giveaway Period. If, for any reason, the “ClassH-Room Trivia Question of the Day” is not telecast on one or more days during the Giveaway Period, then Sponsor may do one of the following, in its discretion: i) cancel the giveaway for the day or days in question, or ii) publish the question on Sponsor’s website and revised the entry deadline for the day or days in question if necessary.

5. Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of Sponsor’s giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

6. One Daily Winner will be selected by random drawing from among valid entries on or about the next business day following each daily entry deadline, for a total of 5 Daily Winners. One Grand Prize Winner will be selected by random drawing from among the Daily Winners on or about Monday, June 17, 2019.

The Prizes

7. Each Daily Winner will receive a $100 gift card for Cold Stone Creamery. The Grand Prize Winner will receive a four-pack of 2019 season tickets to Six Flags Great Adventure & Wild Safari in Jackson, NJ, good through December 31, 2019. Grand Prize excludes private events. The approximate retail value of the Grand Prize is $319.96. Prizes provided by Cold Stone Creamery and Six Flags Great Adventure & Wild Safari.

8. All winners will be notified by e-mail and/or phone on or about the day of selection. The winners will be required to complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize in a manner determined by Sponsor within 5 days of the date of notification or they will be disqualified. If a winner cannot be reached, or if a winner does not return the signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize within the designated time period, Sponsor will select an alternate winner by random drawing if, in Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits.

9. Prizes cannot be substituted for any other items by the winners. The winners cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

10. The winners are responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prizes set forth in these rules.

11. Other than the Grand Prize Winner, only one prize will be awarded per household. Individuals are not eligible to win any other prize from WTXF during any 30-day window, regardless of the number of giveaways entered.

Odds of Winning Miscellaneous

12. Odds of winning depend on the number of correct entries received.

13. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.

14. These giveaway rules are available at www.fox29.com, and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at WTXF, Fox29, 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106 through July 15, 2019.

15. For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope after June 11, 2019, to: ClassH-Room $500 Giveaway, WTXF, Fox29,330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

16. This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.

17. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy located at www.Fox29.com.

18. This giveaway is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by or associated with Facebook. Entry information is provided to Sponsor, not to Facebook. Entrants release Facebook from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind related to this giveaway.