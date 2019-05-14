'The planet is on f---ing fire!': Bill Nye gives profanity-laced warning about climate change

Bill Nye The Science Guy isn't playing nice anymore. The popular TV scientist warned viewers of the dangers of climate change in a profanity-laced segment for HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver."

"By the end of this century, if emissions keep rising the average temperature on Earth could go up another 4 to 8 degrees. What I'm saying is the planet is on f---ing fire," he said.

Nye, who is known for educating the masses with good-natured educational videos, wore his trademark bow-tie and lab coat for the clip on Sunday's show. The segment came toward the end of Oliver breaking down elements of the Green New Deal, including the idea of a tax on carbon emissions.

For the segment, Nye illustrated the urgency of his message using a globe, fire extinguisher, blanket and bucket of sand on a desk. As Nye gave viewers the dire warning about climate change, he set the globe on fire with a blowtorch.

"There are a lot of things we could do to put it out. Are any of them free? No, of course not. Nothing is free, you idiots," he said as the globe continued to burn. "Grow the f--- up! You're not children anymore. I didn't mind explaining photosynthesis to you when you were 12, but you're adults now and this is an actual crisis. Got it?"

After the segment aired, Oliver took to Twitter to thank Nye for "explaining Carbon Pricing to us with an entirely appropriate amount of profanity."

Nye responded to Oliver's tweet with a simple, "Anytime, my friend."