Bicyclist hit by Philadelphia police during pursuit of vehicle wanted in shooting: officials
PHILADELPHIA - A 68-year-old man was riding his bicycle when he found himself in the middle of a police pursuit, and ended up in the hospital this weekend.
What we know:
Officers were attempting to stop a silver Honda CRV in connection with a shooting when the vehicle drove into the bike lane on the 700 block of Spring Garden Street.
The police vehicle then struck a bicyclist, along with another vehicle, according to authorities.
Police say the suspected vehicle was able to flee from the scene.
The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, while the 31-year-old driver of the struck vehicle was not injured.
What we don't know:
Police have to release further information about the suspected vehicles, along with details about the shooting it is wanted in connection with.
An investigation is underway.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.