Bicyclist hit by Philadelphia police during pursuit of vehicle wanted in shooting: officials

The Brief A police pursuit ended with an innocent bicyclist being struck in North Philadelphia. Philadelphia police were attempting to stop a suspected vehicle when they hit the bicyclist. Another vehicle was also struck.



A 68-year-old man was riding his bicycle when he found himself in the middle of a police pursuit, and ended up in the hospital this weekend.

What we know:

Officers were attempting to stop a silver Honda CRV in connection with a shooting when the vehicle drove into the bike lane on the 700 block of Spring Garden Street.

The police vehicle then struck a bicyclist, along with another vehicle, according to authorities.

Police say the suspected vehicle was able to flee from the scene.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, while the 31-year-old driver of the struck vehicle was not injured.

What we don't know:

Police have to release further information about the suspected vehicles, along with details about the shooting it is wanted in connection with.

An investigation is underway.