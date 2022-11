‘Tis the season!

With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, it’s time to begin planning in earnest for Christmas.

An 82-foot Christmas tree arrived Saturday to New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza.

The 14-ton Norway spruce tree will be dressed up with thousands of lights and topped with a Swarovski star ahead of the annual ceremonial lighting on November 30th.

Fa-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la!