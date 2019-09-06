The unlikeliest of friends: Adoptable mini-horse, goose have inseparable bond

A Bucks County animal rescue is requiring a mini-horse and goose to be adopted together after the pair formed an inseparable bond while abused.

Waffles, a mini-horse, and Hemingway, a goose, came to the Bucks County SPCA together after they were rescued from unsanitary living conditions.

Rachel Freeman, a shelter supervisor, says their bond was forged while they were living in deplorable conditions. Consequentially, the shelter felt it important to keep the pair penned together when they arrived.

"Everything they've gone through, they've gone through together, so for us to bring them in here and separate them would have been pretty detrimental," Freeman said.

Both Waffles and Hemingway are available for adoption, but there is a catch: They need to be adopted together.

"It's important that you have the right type of land," Freeman said.

If you want Waffles and Hemingway to join your family, an adoption application can be found here.