The US Women's National Team has slayed the Women's World Cup before, and they might do it again

The U.S. Women's National Team team is probably the most successful in history when it comes to international women’s soccer, boasting three Women’s World Cup titles including the first-ever Women’s World Cup in 1991.

2015 was a historic year for the U.S. Women’s National Team, as they had their eyes set on redemption after a crushing defeat by Japan in 2011.

The U.S. hadn’t won the title since 1999, but in 2015, 25.4 million people tuned in to watch the team seal their third Women's World Cup championship when they beat Japan 5-2, making it the most-watched soccer match in U.S. history.

The rematch of the 2011 final saw the U.S. team build a 4-0 lead over Japan in the opening minutes.

Forward Carli Lloyd scored the quickest goal ever in a Women’s World Cup final, executing a hat trick from midfield in the first 16 minutes of the game. Lloyd also became the first USWNT player to score in four straight games in a World Cup.

Leading up to the final, the U.S. squad breezed through the tournament undefeated and only conceded a single goal in their six matches. The team was drawn into Group D facing off against Australia, Sweden and Nigeria.

The United States team eventually found themselves head-to-head in the semi-finals against Germany, the number one-ranked team, defeating them 2-0 with goals from all-stars Carli Lloyd and Kelley O’Hara, progressing the team to the final match against Japan.

The 2015 victory in the final made the U.S. the first country to win three FIFA Women’s World Cup titles.

Coach Jill Ellis who orchestrated the team’s previous victory, returns in 2019 with vital experience. Her success saw her named FIFA Women’s World Coach of the Year in 2015.

Ranked number 1, the U.S. looks to secure a historic fourth Women’s World Cup title.

In October 2018, the team made the CONCACAF Women’s Championship look easy when they defeated Mexico 6-0, Panama 5-0 and Trinidad and Tobago 7-0 before claiming victory over Jamaica 6-0 in the semi-finals, which sealed their qualification to France 2019.

They eventually beat rivals Canada 2-0 to claim their record eighth regional title. No other country has won more than two.