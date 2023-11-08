'The voters have spoken': David Oh accepts defeat in the 2023 Philadelphia mayoral race

David Oh, the long shot Republican candidate in Philadelphia's 2023 mayoral election, has conceded to Cherelle Parker as he wishes the mayor-elect well.

"The voters have spoken, and Cheryl Parker is the 100th mayor of Philadelphia," Oh said in a concession speech to his supporters following Tuesday night's election. "So I congratulate her. I wish her well."

Parker was elected by voters in this year's historic race for mayor, becoming the first woman to hold the post.

She was favored to win after emerging as the leader in the Democratic primary in May before going head-to-head with Oh, who says the mayor-elect will have his full support.

"It is her responsibility now and we will all support her to make her the most successful mayor that this city has seen, because that's what's in the public interest for all of you," Oh said.

Despite his loss, the former City Council member went on to encourage his supporters, calling for improvements across Philadelphia.

"Don't be afraid to lose. Be afraid not to try," he said. "And so to me, it is more important to answer the call than it is to find success."

Speaking to FOX 29's Steve Keeley after his defeat, Oh said he believes he "put everything on the table."

When asked about his next move, Oh said he was unsure after serving 11 years on city council.