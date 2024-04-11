This is how much the 'American Dream' costs in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

article

The "American Dream" is a term we've heard a million times, but what does it mean, and can you actually afford it?

"A married couple with two children, owning a home for four along with a car and a pet."

That's how GoRankingRates defined the "true American dream" in a study ranking each state based on these annual costs: groceries, pet care, mortgage, healthcare costs, utilities, education and child care.

New Jersey ended up as the 5th most expensive state with a $207,462 annual cost to achieve the "American Dream."

Here's the breakdown:

True cost of the American dream: $207,462

Total annual cost: $103,731

Grocery cost per year: $8,525

Pet care costs: $1,447

Annual car costs: $8,698

Median home price: $519,941

Annual mortgage: $44,368

Healthcare annual costs: $7,338

Utilities annual costs: $6,451

Education annual costs: $3,060

Child care annual costs: $23,843

Pennsylvania ranked No. 22:

True cost of the American dream: $151,512

Total annual cost: $75,756

Grocery cost per year: $8,267

Pet care costs: $1,214

Annual car costs: $8,716

Median home price: $256,822

Annual mortgage: $20,015

Healthcare annual costs: $6,969

Utilities annual costs: $6,392

Education annual costs: $2,569

Child care annual costs: $21,614

While Delaware was named least expensive in the Delaware Valley at No. 28:

True cost of the American dream: $160,494

Total annual cost: $80,247

Grocery cost per year: $8,475

Pet care costs: $1,284

Annual car costs: $8,715

Median home price: $371,763

Annual mortgage: $25,701

Healthcare annual costs: $7,626

Utilities annual costs: $5,832

Education annual costs: $2,717

Child care annual costs: $19,897

You can see how much the American Dream costs in each state in GOBankingRates' full study.