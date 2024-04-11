Expand / Collapse search

This is how much the 'American Dream' costs in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 11, 2024 1:34pm EDT
PENNSYLVANIA - The "American Dream" is a term we've heard a million times, but what does it mean, and can you actually afford it?

"A married couple with two children, owning a home for four along with a car and a pet."

That's how GoRankingRates defined the "true American dream" in a study ranking each state based on these annual costs: groceries, pet care, mortgage, healthcare costs, utilities, education and child care.

New Jersey ended up as the 5th most expensive state with a $207,462 annual cost to achieve the "American Dream."

Here's the breakdown:

  • True cost of the American dream: $207,462
  • Total annual cost: $103,731
  • Grocery cost per year: $8,525
  • Pet care costs: $1,447
  • Annual car costs: $8,698
  • Median home price: $519,941
  • Annual mortgage: $44,368
  • Healthcare annual costs: $7,338
  • Utilities annual costs: $6,451
  • Education annual costs: $3,060
  • Child care annual costs: $23,843

Pennsylvania ranked No. 22: 

  • True cost of the American dream: $151,512
  • Total annual cost: $75,756
  • Grocery cost per year: $8,267
  • Pet care costs: $1,214
  • Annual car costs: $8,716
  • Median home price: $256,822
  • Annual mortgage: $20,015
  • Healthcare annual costs: $6,969
  • Utilities annual costs: $6,392
  • Education annual costs: $2,569
  • Child care annual costs: $21,614

While Delaware was named least expensive in the Delaware Valley at No. 28:

  • True cost of the American dream: $160,494
  • Total annual cost: $80,247
  • Grocery cost per year: $8,475
  • Pet care costs: $1,284
  • Annual car costs: $8,715
  • Median home price: $371,763
  • Annual mortgage: $25,701
  • Healthcare annual costs: $7,626
  • Utilities annual costs: $5,832
  • Education annual costs: $2,717
  • Child care annual costs: $19,897

You can see how much the American Dream costs in each state in GOBankingRates' full study.