Thousands celebrate 106 years of Philly's Thanksgiving parade

article

The Brief The nation’s longest-running Thanksgiving Day parade brought thousands of people to Center City early Thursday. Crowds erupted with shouts of "Happy Thanksgiving!" as high school and college bands made their way down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The parade ended with cheers for Santa Claus — who, it turns out, may be an Eagles fan himself.



The nation’s longest-running Thanksgiving Day parade brought thousands of people to Center City early Thursday, as families from across the Delaware Valley lined the streets to celebrate a 106-year tradition filled with floats, balloons, marching bands and holiday cheer.

What they're saying:

Crowds erupted with shouts of "Happy Thanksgiving!" as high school and college bands made their way down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

"My favorite part of the parade is the marching bands," Louis Wongus, a North Philadelphia native said. "I like seeing the different marching bands and drums from the different schools perform."

For many, the parade is more than seasonal entertainment — it’s a lifelong family ritual.

"I’ve been coming every year since I was a little kid," Pete Esposito of Northeast Philadelphia, who planned to wrap up his holiday with a large family dinner, said.

Few can match the dedication of Andy Curry of Ridley Park, who was overcome with emotion talking about his 58 years attending the parade.

"Nothing like it. Nothing like family," Curry said. "My daughter was 2 years old when I first brought her. Now she’s 60."

This year’s crowd included some unique guests — including costumed turkey dogs and even a chicken.

"It’s turkey day. People love chickens, what can I say?" one participant said. "We’ll give the turkey one day."

Among the younger spectators was Sullivan DiSalvo, a toddler far more interested in the FOX29 microphone than the floats.

"He wants to do the interview," his mother, Jessica DiSalvo, said.

The holiday spirit extended well beyond the parade route, with fans breaking into spontaneous Eagles chants ahead of Philadelphia’s Black Friday game against the Chicago Bears.

"I’m not getting any younger — I need to see at least two more parades," Cheryl Staquet of Downingtown, who has been attending for nearly four decades and hopes the Eagles give the city another championship, said.

As always, the parade ended with cheers for Santa Claus — who, it turns out, may be an Eagles fan himself.

"Oh my goodness, you wouldn’t believe how many people wanted another Super Bowl this year," Santa Claus told FOX29, adding that his Eagles hat may make him "even more popular this year than ever."

With Santa’s arrival, Philadelphia officially ushered in the holiday season — and the countdown to Christmas began.