Thousands expected for No Kings protest, Love Run; Center City roads to close

The Brief Thousands are expected in Center City for the No Kings Three demonstration on Saturday and the Love Run Half Marathon on Sunday. Both events will bring major road closures, parking restrictions and detours throughout the weekend. City officials urge drivers and visitors to plan ahead and watch for temporary no parking signs.



A busy weekend is ahead in Center City as large crowds and major events are set to impact traffic, parking and travel on Saturday and Sunday.

Center City prepares for major demonstration and marathon

What we know:

City officials say the No Kings Three demonstration will begin with a rally at Love Park around noon Saturday, followed by a march up 16th Street to the Ben Franklin Parkway and a second rally at 22nd Street from 1:15 to 3:30 p.m.

Signs are already posted restricting parking in the area.

Mayor Cherelle Parker addressed the upcoming protest, saying, "We're going to do everything that we possibly can to ensure that we have a peaceful protest where Americans will be able to affirm their first amendment rights," said Parker.

The Love Run Half Marathon and 7K will take place Sunday with about 12,500 runners expected.

The race starts at Eakins Oval, moves to 22nd Street and the Parkway, passes Love Park, continues down 16th Street, through Sixth Street, then returns via Arch Street to the Parkway.

Runners will also use Kelly Drive, the Girard Avenue Bridge and MLK Drive to reach the finish line at the Art Museum.

Both days will see numerous road closures and restricted parking zones.

Temporary no parking signs are already up and city officials warn that violators will be towed to another location.

Detours will be posted throughout Center City to help drivers navigate around the closures.

Timeline:

The No Kings Three demonstration begins with a rally at noon Saturday at Love Park, followed by a march and a second rally at 22nd Street from 1:15 to 3:30 p.m.

The Love Run Half Marathon starts Sunday at Eakins Oval and continues through Center City, with thousands of runners expected on the course.

City officials want people coming into Center City this weekend to be prepared for these events and the changes they will bring to normal travel routes.

Road Closures

The following streets will be closed for setup beginning at approximately 5 a.m. until approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 28:

Center lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway (both directions) between 20th Street and 22nd Street

Cross traffic and the outer lanes will remain open until approximately 7 a.m.

The following streets will be closed for setup beginning at approximately 7 a.m. until approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 28:

2000-2300 Benjamin Franklin Parkway (all lanes) between 20th Street and Binswanger Triangle (Includes cross traffic on numbered streets)

20th Street will remain open until approximately 9 a.m.

The following streets will be closed for the march assembly area starting at approximately 9 a.m. until approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 28:

1400-1500 John F. Kennedy Boulevard

N. Broad Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Arch Street

Juniper Street between Market Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard

The following streets will be closed for the scheduled march starting at approximately 9 a.m. until approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 28:

15th Street between Cherry Street and Market Street

16th Street between Cherry Street and Market Street

1400–1500 Arch Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway (all lanes) between 16th Street and 20th Street (Includes closures of cross streets)

The following streets will be closed for the rally starting at approximately 9 a.m. until approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 28:

1800–2200 Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 18th Street and Binswanger Triangle (Includes closures of cross streets)

Additional road closures may be implemented based on conditions and public safety considerations.

Road closures will be lifted as streets are cleared of pedestrians and serviced.Parking Restrictions

Motorists should take notice and must adhere to posted "Temporary No Parking" signs.

Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated. If you believe your car has been relocated, call the police district of the area where your car was parked.

Public Transportation

SEPTA bus routes 2, 4, 7, 16, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 43, 44, 48, 49, 124, and 125 will be detoured from their normal routes beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, through approximately 4 p.m.

Detours will be posted, and specific route changes are available on the System Status Page at www.septa.org and @SEPTA on X.

The backstory:

The No Kings Three demonstration and the Love Run Half Marathon are annual events that draw large crowds and require significant planning from city officials to ensure safety and minimize disruptions.

Both events highlight the need for coordination between city agencies, law enforcement and event organizers to keep the city moving during major gatherings.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how long specific road closures will last or if additional security measures will be put in place for either event.