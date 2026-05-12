Cleaning person discovers suspected human bones inside Philadelphia home: police

The Brief Seven suspected human bones were discovered inside a Philadelphia home on Monday. The skeletal remains were found and reported to police by a cleaning person, police say. No arrests have been reported.



Investigators say a cleaning person discovered skeletal remains inside a Philadelphia home on Monday evening.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a property on the 1800 block of Wharton Street around 5 p.m.

Investigators say a cleaning person reported finding skeletal remains inside the home and contacted police.

Seven suspected human bones were found by police inside the home and taken to the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office.

The homicide unit is investigating the case.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been reported.