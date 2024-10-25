Thousands of fraudulent voter registration forms found in Lancaster County

article

Election officials in Pennsylvania are investigating attempted voter fraud after thousands of phony voter registration forms were dropped off at a Lancaster County Board of Elections office.

Officials say roughly 2,500 fraudulent voter registration forms arrived at their office in two batches at or near the deadline for submission. They raised concerns about the validity of the paperwork while reviewing and entering the applications into the Statewide Uniform Registry.

They say the fraudulent voter registration forms have been identified and contained, and the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office is assessing the nature and volume of the fraud. Officials promised to provide a future update on how the applications have been isolated and investigated.

"Our Lancaster County Elections system is secure," officials said in a press release. "We will continue to operate with the highest levels of veracity, integrity and transparency so that Lancaster County voters can be confident in our election."

Pennsylvania is considered one of the most integral swing states in the election, with many political experts suggesting that its 19 electoral college votes could help decide the presidential election. Joe Biden won Pennsylvania over Donald Trump in 2020 after election workers took days to count the state's votes.

Election officials remain on high-alert for instances of voter fraud and other election-related misinformation, including in Bucks County where officials assured voters that a viral video showing ballots being destroyed was "fraudulent."