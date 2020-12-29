Thousands sign up for protest after Mummers Parade canceled New Year’s Day

New Year's Day is just days away and while this year's Mummers Parade was canceled back in the summer, there's still concern from city officials that a South Philly party may still go on.

The Mummers are urging people to stay home, but thousands have responded to an unsanctioned event on Facebook promoting a so-called "Mummers/New Year's Day Peaceful Protest against Mayor Kenney."

The reaction by neighbors is mixed, however, the mayor makes it clear that any gathering during the pandemic is unsafe.

"I was in the Mummers Parade for over 30 years. My tradition in life growing up and I'm disappointed we're not going to have it either, but it's not more important than your health," Kenney said. "The people who protest New Year's Day, certainly their right to do so, and we'll try to keep everybody safe and orderly."

The city has not issued any event permits this holiday season. Health Commissioner Thomas Farley says any gatherings could lead to a spike in COVID-19 infections.

FOX 29's Brad Sattin spoke with the president of the String Band Association who says stay home and be with your family.

___

