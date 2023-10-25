Thousands turn out in West Chester for annual Halloween parade

Thousands of people lined the streets of West Chester for a nearly 50-year tradition of the Halloween parade. The spooktacular evening featured marching bands, families in costume and wide variety of floats.

"Honestly, it’s just fun to come every year. It’s tradition," Maddox Follet said. "We’ve been doing it a really long time, before I was born."

Andy Follet added, "They have a blast. There’s so much activity and much fun to be had here, in the community."

One crew made a whole evening of it, grabbing food and drinks at Bar Avalon with front row seats to all the action.

"Quarter to five, we got the table, got dinner," Tom McNamara said. "It’s just a great community. I mean, look at the street. It’s packed with kids. Awesome time."

Image 1 of 7 ▼ West Chester Halloween parade

Olivia Green celebrates Halloween and her birthday.

"How old are you," asked FOX 29’s Dawn Timmeney.

"I’m nine," Green replied.

"Wow! Does that make your birthday extra special?" Timmeney continued.

"Yeah," Green answered.

Alicia Johnson and her one-year-old son, Cameron, were sporting matching costumes. "We’re into dinosaurs right now, so that was a no-brainer."

Another group of gal pals made it a night out for their families.

"They saw my picture when I was her age and I was a witch, so we decided to all be witches together, because Halloween is one of my favorite holidays, because my birthday is in October. So, it’s always a celebratory thing," Aenslie Rodriguez explained.

"It’s a good way to get your mind off of what’s going on in life," Verranda Franklin stated. "Everyone is have issues in the world and having hard times. This tonight is about fun and having a good time."