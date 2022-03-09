3 charged after NJ teen found with dog shock collar around neck, police say

article

Three people are facing charges after a Camden County teenager was found with a dog shock collar around her neck, according to Stratford police.

Authorities say the 13-year-old girl's neighbor reported the incident on March 1.

When officers responded, they observed markings on the teen's neck consistent with wearing the collar, police say.

The teen was transported to Jefferson Hospital while detectives interviewed her family, police say.

She told detectives that a relative put the collar around her neck and shocked her multiple times before, police say.

The New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency removed the teen from the Camden County home after she was released from the hospital, according to authorities.

Police say the teen's guardian said she did not know about the shock collar or that the teen ran away to the neighbor's house.

During a forensic interview, the teen told detectives a relative first used the dog shock collar on her when she was nine, police say.

According to authorities, the teen also told detectives the shock collar was sometimes used as a form of punishment and that she was deprived of food and clothing at times.

Police say a witness who also lives at the same residence said they observed the shock collar used as a form of punishment and saw the teen be deprived of amenities numerous times.

Three of the teen's relatives face several charges, including aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Stratford Police. FOX 29 is not naming the relatives facing charges due to the sensitive nature of the case.

