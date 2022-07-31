Three-year-old shot in apparent accidental shooting inside car in Chester County, police say

Conflicting reports have led to an investigation after a three-year-old boy was reportedly shot in Chester County this weekend.

Police say the child suffered a single gunshot to the torse while inside a parked car at the Caln Plaza Shopping Center around 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

The shot was fired from a 9mm handgun, which was recovered at the scene.

The boy was transported to a local hospital in critical condition after his father 23-year-old Jameer Walker called for help, according to police. He was later transferred to CHOP, where he underwent surgery. No word on the boy's condition at this time.

Police call reports of the circumstance surrounding the shooting "conflicting," and say they are currently investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Caln Township Police at 610-383-7000.