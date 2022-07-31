Police: Boy, 5, found in critical condition after fall in Fishtown

An investigation is underway after police say a 5-year-old boy was found critically injured and bleeding after falling in Fishtown Saturday evening.

Officers responded to a person screaming on East Girard Avenue around 4:48 p.m. when they reportedly found the boy on the ground.

Police say he was bleeding from the nose and mouth.

MORE HEADLINES:

The boy was transported to Jefferson Hospital, where he is said to be in critical condition. He suffered several facial fractures, according to police.

Police say no charges are pending at this time, but the incident is being investigated by the Special Victims Unit.