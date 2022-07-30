Jim's Steaks to rebuild: Beloved cheesesteak shop picking up the pieces after devastating fire

A fire ripped through a South Street Staple on Friday, leaving its community shocked and unsure if the iconic shop would ever open its doors again.

Fire crews responded to a multi-alarm fire at Jim’s Steaks on South Street around 9:30 a.m.

Smoke poured from the building throughout the morning as firefighters worked both inside and outside the building. It was declared under control around 1:30 p.m.

An assistant manager told FOX 29 that she noticed it was extremely warm inside, and exited with other workers after she started smelling smoke. No one was injured during the fire.

The president of Jim's Steaks, along with the Philadelphia community, are devastated that the shop has been shut down for the time being.

Several people left disappointed Saturday after coming to Jim's for one of their iconic cheesesteaks, and leaving empty-handed.

"The biggest draw and the oldest strongest business on this street just got burnt down," said Maxx Stoyanoff-Williams, assistant manager at neighbor shop MilkBoy.

Williams says the timing of the fire is even more crippling, since business were just starting to bounce back after the South Street shooting that left 3 killed, 11 others shot last month.

However, there's still hope the iconic shop will be restored to its former glory.

Inspectors reportedly said the integrity of the building is solid, and Jim's Steaks will be able to rebuild based on the existing infrastructure.

In the meantime, Jim's president says they are working with areas businesses to make sure the more than 30 employees are taken care of.

They are also looking at the opportunity to serve cheese steaks using area kitchens while they rebuild.



