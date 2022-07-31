Baby girl shot after gunfire erupts during wedding reception in Kensington, police say

article

Police say a one-year-old girl became the victim of shooting after an argument turned violent Sunday morning.

The shooting reportedly erupted during a wedding reception on the 2000 block of East Ontario Street around 9:30 a.m.

A verbal argument "became heated" when one attendee pulled out a handgun on the back porch of the home, according to police.

Four shots were reportedly fired, one hitting the one-year-old in the hand. She was transported to a local hospital, where she is said to be in stable condition.

Police say about 10 people were present at the reception, but only the one-year-old was struck by gunfire.

The shooter is reportedly known to those in attendance. However, police say what led to the argument is still unclear at this time.

Police are looking for surveillance footage as they investigate the shooting.