'It's not impossible': Philadelphia woman makes 100th birthday wish to meet Michelle Obama

One hundred years of precious memories and priceless wisdom called for a very special day of celebrations.

Family, friends and local lawmakers all came out to throw a 100th birthday for Eloise Brown in South Philadelphia this weekend.

Crown and all, Eloise was certainly queen for the day! She emerged to rounds of applause, taking her seat on center stage as love filled the room.

The centenarian has lived in Philadelphia for over 80 years, and loves everything about her city - especially the Phillies and Eagles!

So, what is Eloise's only birthday wish after a century on Earth? To meet former First Lady Michelle Obama.

"It's not impossible," she said. "Things happen every day."