At capacity, a Blackwood pet adoption center reduces fees to help pets find forever homes

Animal shelters are constantly dealing with capacity issues, but one particular adoption center in Blackwood, Camden County, is near crisis levels and facing a never-before-seen overflow of animals.

"I had 25 voicemails and they were all dog surrenders," Josey Montana, Lifesaving Programs Manager, of Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, stated. "We’re full. Cats, dogs…pop-up crates everywhere. No more space for pop-up crates! We are trying to get these dogs and cats adopted into forever homes."

A quick walk throughout the facility and it is easy to see cats are crammed in together, dog crates are stacked and ordered like Tetris, to fit as many as possible. The number of adoptable animals is astounding.

"Cats are probably up in the four to five hundreds and dogs are going up to 200, at the moment. It just doesn’t stop. They come in daily. It doesn’t stop," Montana lamented.

The good news is the center has reduced adoption fees, in order to make sure the cats and dogs to find forever homes.

"$10 adoption fees! So, that’s awesome, out the door. When you get a dog, you get six months free flea and tick and cats, as well, three months for the cats," Montana exclaimed.

The special for the deserving animals runs for the foreseeable future until levels can return to a more manageable number.

While things are tight for many Americans, just a small donation and a lifelong commitment could be just what the doctor ordered.

Anyone interested can get more information at their Facebook page, or their website. The center also needs anyone who can foster, as that helps them tremendously, freeing up space at the center.