Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of DUI in Beverly Hills: report

It appears comedian Tiffany Hadish has found herself in an unfunny situation over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Around 5:45 a.m. Friday, officers with the Beverly Hills Police Department received a call for service regarding a person at the intersection of Beverly Drive north of Dayton Way.

TMZ reported the call came from someone who observed a driver stopped in the middle of the road and allegedly slumped over the wheel while the car was running.

Beverly Hills PD confirmed that when officers arrived, a 43-year-old woman was detained on suspicion of DUI. However, they did not name the driver involved.

The alleged incident comes after Haddish performed a set at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood for its 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community.

Images obtained by TMZ show Haddish being placed in handcuffs at the scene. After being booked early Friday, she is expected to be released around noon.

The reported incident marks Haddish’s second DUI arrest. In January 2022, she found herself in a similar situation in Atlanta.